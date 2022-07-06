Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT at $141.00

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

