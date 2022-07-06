Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $69.35

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.35.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

