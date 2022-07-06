Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $18.75

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on DREUF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

