Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Target Price at C$7.20

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$326,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,093.04. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Insiders sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 in the last 90 days.

EDR stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.27. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$713.33 million and a PE ratio of 38.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

