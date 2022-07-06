Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target at $263.67

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.