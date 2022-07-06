Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $131.17

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

FMC stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

