Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FOJCY. SEB Equities raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.67 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

