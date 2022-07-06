Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $4.50

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

