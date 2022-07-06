Brokerages Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) PT at $41.33

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

GEAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($48.96) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

