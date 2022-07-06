Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$23.03

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$23.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

