Brokerages Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Target Price at $37.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.