Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LCTX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.81.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

