Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
LCTX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
