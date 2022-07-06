Brokerages Set Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target at $91.83

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

DDAIF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.