Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$46.35

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$39.22 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

