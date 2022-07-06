Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT at $23.75

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.7308 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

