Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT at $23.75

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
RXEEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rexel from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of Rexel stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $24.42.
About Rexel
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
