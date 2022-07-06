Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $15.25

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000.

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

