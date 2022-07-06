Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target at $2,150.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.52) to GBX 2,100 ($25.43) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

