Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $903.74

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $903.46.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $699.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $724.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

