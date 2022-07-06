Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.17

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 519,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 244,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

