Brokerages Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Target Price at $6.95

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get XOS alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.00 on Friday. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.