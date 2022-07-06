BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTGOF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

