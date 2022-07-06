Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,671.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.93) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25) in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.