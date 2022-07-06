CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc Acquires 106,900 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 106,900 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $442,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,707,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,068,491.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $155.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

