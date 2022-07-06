Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

