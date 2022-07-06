Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 372662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEED. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.72.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.