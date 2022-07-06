Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $221.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGJTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CGJTF opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

