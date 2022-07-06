Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading 22% Higher

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) shot up 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.61. 175,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 145,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

