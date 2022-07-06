Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 444.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $5,664,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

