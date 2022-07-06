CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

