Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 9,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.