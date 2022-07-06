Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 8,968,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,819,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

