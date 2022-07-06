Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 8,968,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,819,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$46.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
Further Reading
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.