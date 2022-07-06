Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRXT. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Clarus Therapeutics worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

