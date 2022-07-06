CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Financial Review

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03%

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 7.14 -$153.38 million N/A N/A CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

