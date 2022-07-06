ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Up 1.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 5,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.