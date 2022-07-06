ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Trading Down 0.8%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.