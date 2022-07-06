CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

