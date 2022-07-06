Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

