Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
