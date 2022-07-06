Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Update

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.48. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. Research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

