Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $11,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

