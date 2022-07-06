Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$748.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.06. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$67.00 and a 1 year high of C$98.00.

CGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

