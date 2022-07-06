Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.29 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.20. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.39.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.