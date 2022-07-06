Comparing Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) & LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 242.25%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -43.31% -95.87% -28.35% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -30.05% 1.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 2.39 -$24.68 million ($0.82) -4.56 LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats LMF Acquisition Opportunities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities (Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

