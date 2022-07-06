Comparing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Global and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 9.51% 8.30% 5.59% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $25.79 million 2.08 $3.05 million $0.08 18.25 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.