Comparing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) & Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Rating) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Simon Worldwide has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FIGS $419.59 million 3.69 -$9.56 million ($0.12) -78.58

Simon Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simon Worldwide and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 0 4 6 1 2.73

FIGS has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 153.69%. Given FIGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

FIGS beats Simon Worldwide on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide (Get Rating)

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

