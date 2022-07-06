Comparing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.61% 9.28% INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GN Store Nord A/S and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus price target of $299.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.45%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and INTERSERVE PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.92 $279.38 million $7.54 13.94 INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $3.88 billion 0.00 -$176.46 million N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (Get Rating)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

