Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.25 $47.28 million $0.96 18.14 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 36.22% 14.34% 5.16% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

