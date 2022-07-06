Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,169,000 after buying an additional 585,711 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

