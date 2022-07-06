Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

