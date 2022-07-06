Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNSL. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
CNSL stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.
