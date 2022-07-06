Contrasting Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% Biocept -11.26% -19.99% -12.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.23%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.20%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.42 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -10.28 Biocept $61.25 million 0.26 -$2.82 million ($0.45) -2.12

Biocept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

